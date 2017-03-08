Farm land values soar across Wide Bay Burnett

ON THE UP: Primary production land values are on the rise in the Bundaberg, Gympie and North Burnett regions.

AGRICULTURAL land across the Wide Bay is in demand, with the value of primary production land rising by 10.3% in the Bundaberg region.

In the North Burnett, values jumped 8.9% and Gympie 6.4%.

The figures have been released by the Queensland Government in the Valuer General's Property Market Movement Report.

The boom brings the total value of primary production land in Bundaberg to $488,526,000, in the North Burnett to $573,921,500 and in the Gympie region, $491,890,600.

Good sales evidence in the grazing and agricultural sectors have brought on the rise, the report suggests.

The market for small- to medium-sized grazing properties in Bundaberg and North Burnett remains fairly strong while the market for larger holdings has rallied on the back of strong beef prices and good seasons in comparison with much of Australia.

Cane, small crop and tree crop lands around Bundaberg have seen minor increases reflecting the diversity of farming activities in the region and demand for suitable lands.

Macadamias are one crop growing in popularity with Bundaberg named the country's top producing region last season.

Rural land values generally increased in the eastern sector of Gympie region while the larger grazing lands to the west were unchanged.

Ashley Lynch, of Four Walls Realty in Bundaberg, said the agricultural land in the region was "as good as it gets”.

He said he had been hearing of prices up to $88,000/ha for red soil around Bundaberg.

"That's got to be some of the most expensive agricultural land around Australia,” Mr Lynch said.

"It's great to see investment in our town.”

He cited strong prices for produce and a tight knit community of small businesses as some of the reasons buyers were keen to move in.

"People are looking to the future,” he said.

"Bundaberg is the place to be.”

According to the Valuer General's report, the figures reflect improved confidence in the rural property market across Queensland, even though the majority of the state remains drought declared.

Bundaberg was officially drought-declared last week, backdated to March 1.

"This market confidence is generally being driven by the continued high commodity prices within the beef industry and continued low interest rates,” the report noted.

"Potential purchasers are remaining cautious, until there is an improvement in the current weather conditions.

"There remains limited demand for poorer quality enterprises.”

Regions with a mix of farming and grazing were experiencing increases in all rural values thanks to optimism in the beef industry, the report continued.

Going by value, primary production far outstripped other land categories, with industrial and commercial land in Bundaberg dropping by 0.1 and 0.8% respectively; Gympie, on the other hand, saw increases in the latter categories of 2.6 and 0.5% respectively.

The rises contributed to an overall land value increase of 4.7% in the North Burnett, 3.8% in Gympie and 1% in Bundaberg.

Read the full report at dnrm.qld.gov.au.