Farm animal rescue fundraising to build new fence

In with the chooks. Willie and Blake Bickerton are happy with todays egg haul.

In with the chooks. Willie and Blake Bickerton are happy with todays egg haul. Brian Cassidy

ANDREW and Kylie Bickerton, with their sons Willie and Blake, started Kind & Friendly to Chickens about two years ago in the hopes of helping chooks in need have a forever home.

Now, about 700 chickens later, the family is also providing refuge to pigs, goats, sheep, cattle and an alpaca on their rural Bundaberg farm.

The family has taken in many a pet, including roosters who can't be housed in town.

Now they're fundraising to fence their entire paddock so the farm animals can roam far and wide in safety.

It would also give the animals access to the property's dam.

Blake Bickerton feeding the poultry at the Kind and Friendly to Chickens retirement village. Mike Knott BUN240619CHIC3

"We have had a couple of incidents where the calf and sheep has wandered through the temporary fencing we have put up and if it wasn't for the goat alerting us to her, we might have never found her," Mr Bickerton said.

"The target is $5000 which will cover the fencing, which requires concrete posts since we have termites and salt water."

Mr Bickerton said they felt guilty asking for help as the community had already done so much to help feed the animals, but it was at a stage where they had no choice.

"We're both working full time and all our funds go into looking after them and the savings just aren't there to provide it for them."

The family's GoFundMe page can be found at https://gf.me/u/ybfibh.