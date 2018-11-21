Menu
A public memorial to farewell Cameron Frewer will be held on Friday at Caloundra.
Farewells to flow in colourful celebration of Cameron's life

Ashley Carter
21st Nov 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 4:09 PM
A MUCH-loved Sunshine Coast cyclist, husband and father-of-three will be farewelled on Friday in a colourful celebration of his life and dedication to cycling safety.

Cameron Frewer was killed on Monday, November 5 when he was struck by a car while cycling at Caloundra in the morning.

Since his death, cyclists all over the country have banded together to remember his fierce advocacy for cycling safety and proper enforcement of safe passing laws in Queensland.

Mr Frewer left behind his wife, Catherine, and three children, Lachlan, 15, Oscar, 11, and Heidi, 8.

 

Catherine Frewer, widow of cyclist Cameron Frewer, with their three kids Lachlan, Heidi and Oscar, pictured with their dog Herbie.
Since her husband's death, Mrs Frewer said she had seen an outpouring of support from the community.

"I feel like I've got this big tidal wave behind me, and everyone's just pushing me forward," she said.

Mrs Frewer has pledged to continue his fight for justice and keep his legacy alive.

"These things shouldn't happen ... but I'm going to make sure to fix it, and make it right," she said.

The funeral will be held at 2pm on Friday at the Gregson and Weight Chapel at Caloundra.

The family have asked guests to come dressed in bright colours or cycling jerseys and have selflessly asked for donations to Bicycle Queensland, instead of flowers.

