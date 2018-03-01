Farewelling Don Robinson, Bundy's 'Roger Federer'

LOCAL legend Don Robinson will be sorely missed in the Bundaberg community as friends and family say their final goodbyes tomorrow.

Fondly remembered as a selfless man and a jack-of- all-trades, Mr Robinson was the former owner of Bundaberg Tackle World, on the tennis court he was described as "the Roger Federer of the club” and a linchpin in the community with his Rotary work.

Mr Robinson was born in Monto on December 16, 1946 and after leaving home when he was 15 years old he worked his way up the ranks with the National Australia Bank from a teller to a manager at NAB's head office in Perth by the time he was in his mid-30s.

However, he left the NAB in 1986 to move to Bundaberg, where he grew the business, Tackle World, to its current status.

"Don was very much loved by our extended family,” Neil Robinson, Don's brother, said.

"He always made us feel elevated and valued in his presence. We were all very proud of Don and his achievements.”

Alongside his passion for business, Mr Robinson played Wednesday night tennis fixtures for 30 years, making him the longest playing member of the club and an excellent tennis player from his youth.

Joe Lang, another long-standing player, said he was a great player yet very humble.

"It was a pleasure to play with him and against him,” Mr Lang said.

TENNIS PLAYER: Don Robinson warms up before his game on Wednesday night. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail Mike Knott BUN170811TEN5

"Don always praised other players but never looked for accolades himself.”

The generous soul that he was showed on and off the court as he would donate prizes for raffles to support the fundraising efforts of the club.

All Wednesday night fixture players sent their condolences to Don's extended family.

Mr Robinson was a long-serving member of the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise, he was a past president of Bundaberg Sunrise and a Paul Harris Fellow recipient.

He's said to have helped take the Bundaberg Multicultural Festival from humble beginnings to a major annual event on the Bundaberg calendar and turned it into a signature event for the club.

"Don was an outstanding and generous member who was only too willing to give up his time to serve the community,” president of the club, Greg Jensen said.

A spokesman for the Bundaberg Baptist Church said he holds "a very special place in the hearts of all who knew him”.

"Don attended Bundaberg Baptist Church from 2009 and was a faithful member. Don led our men's ministry and men's camps - he could certainly organise a great breakfast.

"Don leaves a void - but we celebrate the legacy he leaves because of his strong faith in his Saviour.”

A memorial service will be held at the Bundaberg Baptist Church at 2.30pm tomorrow.