FAREWELL: Tobruk to sink and outlast us all

IT WAS time for a final farewell for a ship with a long history as she prepares to head to her final resting place off the coast of Bundaberg in two weeks.

After 34 years of service in the Royal Australian Navy, yesterday was time to say goodbye to ex-HMAS Tobruk for one last time.

Her service was commemorated by a crowd on the banks of the Burnett River where she spent the last 18 months being readied for her final voyage.

Although it may have been a sad moment for some, the Australian built ship will outlive all of us.

Commissioning Commanding Officer Rear Admiral (retired) Kenneth Doolan AO said Tobruk's life was like a book with many chapters.

Mr Doolan said warships were normally sold off for scrap metal or used as target practice.

The Royal Australian Navy Band Queensland. Mike Knott BUN050618TOBRUK3

It was extra special for Rat of Tobruk Gordon Wallace, who shared his memories of amphibious lift ship.

Now in his 90s, Mr Wallace looked back on "the most important ship in the RAN”.

"She was the go-to ship for all occasions,” Mr Wallace said.

"She had everything, from two helicopter decks to a tank deck.”

With the capability of embarking between 300 and 520 soldiers along with 1300 tonnes of cargo or 330 lane metres of vehicles the vessel was known as a "work horse” in the navy.

The Tobruk farewell ceremony. Mike Knott BUN050618TOBRUK4

In 2000 and 2001, she was sent to the Solomon Islands in response to the civil war: first to evacuate Australian citizens, then as a neutral venue for peace talks. She was sent to East Timor in mid-2006 in response to the East Timorese crisis, forming the first RAN amphibious readiness group since World War II.

Southeast Queensland senior naval officer mark McConnell represented the navy in Bundy yesterday.

McConnell said he was normally involved in ships' commissioning and yesterday was the first time in 26 years he'd attended a disposal, which he said was a "huge honour”

"The south-east Queensland region represents 23 per cent of the recruiting target for the navy,” he said.

"So to have her come to rest in this region is very special.”

It was December 2016 when it was announced the final resting place for ex-HMAS Tobruk would be scuttled in the waters off Bundaberg.

She is due to be sunk on June 19, weather depending, 22.78 nautical miles off the mouth of the Burnett River.