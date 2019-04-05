Farewell to our Lord of the Point Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

A TOUCHING paddle out tribute was held on Friday morning at Spooky Beach, Angourie to celebrate the life of local surfing legend of David "Baddy" Treloar.

Hundreds of surfers, young and old from all over the globe bobbed quietly in a circle beyond the breakwater before erupting into cheers and splashes to say their final goodbyes to the Lord of the Point.

"This is probably the biggest tribute I have ever seen," surfing legend Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew said.

"I just adored him, respected him. I love the fact that he personified the Australian country lifestyle."

Back on shore, different floral tributes lined the water's edge, serving as a gentle reminder of just how many lives Baddy had touched.

"This day was for such a special person," pro surfer Laurie Towner said.

"He touched that many lives, not just his close friends and family."

Photos View Photo Gallery

WATCH: Friends share memories of Baddy

While plenty of stories flowed among the beachside throng it was difficult for anyone to narrow down just one fond memory of their mate.

"I've got thousands of memories," four-time world surfing champion Mark Richards said.

"I have so many memories of him because we've surfed together since the 70s. That was one of the highlights of actually coming up here to Yamba to surf because I got to spend time with Dave.

"I got to surf with him on his last day, his last surf at the point, and he actually yelled me into a really great wave. It was probably one of the best waves I've ever caught at the Point."

Long-time Lennox Head surfer Chris Brock said it wouldn't be the same without him.

"I used to live on the point at Lennox and he used to come and stay with me when the south swells were on," he said.

"Then it ended up he'd start to bring the kids up. It was just heaven. It brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it."

LISTEN BELOW: Wayne Lynch pays tribute to Baddy