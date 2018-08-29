Farewell to one of Mackay's most inspirational women

MUCH loved Mackay grandmother and staunch cancer advocate Trudy Crowley lost her battle with ovarian cancer Tuesday afternoon surrounded by family.

Tributes flowed from the community yesterday, including from Mayor Greg Williamson who branded Trudy "one of Mackay's most inspirational women".

"In the time between her diagnosis and now this incredible woman gathered a team of equally outstanding people around her and set out to raise the awareness about ovarian cancer and the need for early detection," Cr Williamson said.

"Her lasting legacy will be the Nude Lunch and the 2018 event is coming up in a couple of weeks. Already a sell out with 700 people raising money for research this Nude Lunch will be very moving."

Cr Williamson said Trudy touched the lives of many in the last few years of her journey.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to her family and to the army of close friends who have been inspired to carry on the incredible crusade Trudy started," he said.

Nude Lunch organisers posted the news on social media yesterday afternoon.

"To our wonderful community, it is with absolute heartache to announce that our beloved, Trudy Crowley is now at peace, soaring high in heaven with gold angel wings," the post read.

"Trudy was an inspiration to many people. As we expected, this day would come, however no one could prepare us for the enormity of this loss.

"She passed away in hospital this afternoon with her family surrounding her.

"Damian, Jacob, Levi and their families would like to thank the Mackay region for their love and support shown towards Trudy."

Trudy Crowley and her family, husband Damian and sons Levi and Jacob.

Over the past two years the Nude Lunch has raised over $100,000 which has been used to purchase dedicated palliative care beds for the Mackay Mater Hospital and the balance donated to Ovarian Cancer Australia.

Even in her final few weeks, Trudy was still spreading awareness in the hopes of raising funds for vital research to save other women from suffering the same fate.

"The biggest thing I've learnt is, don't think you can't make a difference just because you live in a small town," Trudy told the Mercury earlier this year.

"It's a matter of knocking on those doors, we can still have what the big cities have ... knock on the doors and make sure it helps others.

"Some people (fighting cancer) aren't fortunate enough to have beautiful families like I do; and it's a lonely journey for some of them so if I can help make it a little easier for them it makes everything worthwhile."

One of her last public messages to her friends and Nude Lunch community was thanking everyone for their birthday wishes, when Trudy turned 47 last month.

"Hi everyone, this is Trudy here, I would like to say a big thank you to each and everyone for your wonderful birthday wishes and messages," the post read.

"I am so overwhelmed by how many message I was getting and to think I thought I could keep my birthday a secret. It is getting harder for me to answer calls and respond back to Facebook messages as I am get exhausted very quickly.

"Once again a massive thank you to each and everyone of you for taking time out of your busy day to acknowledge my birthday. I am truly blessed to have so many wonderful people in my life."