Community digs in to help family after horrific crash

Alex Adoberg of Atherton Christmas Tree Farm, and his nine-year-old son, Eli, have made a lucky escape after their vehicle left the road about 3km from their Tablelands home, crashing head first into a tree before catching fire.

A TABLELANDS family has praised the community for coming to their aid following a horrific car crash.

Owners of Atherton Christmas Tree Farm, Alex and Juana Adoberg, recently received 500 baby Christmas trees to plant on their property to help keep the business sustainable into the future.

But a horrific car crash during the same time suddenly brought everything to a halt.

Mr Adoberg had been driving home with his nine-year-old son, Eli, early last week when their vehicle left the road, crashed head-on into a tree and caught fire about 3km from their home.

Luckily the pair were able to escape the car before they were dragged to safety by passers-by.

Eli suffered minor burns while Mr Adoberg required surgery on a broken leg and recovery time in hospital.

The Adoberg family of Atherton Christmas Tree Farm. (Pictured left to right) Scarlett, 7, father Alex, Emily, 2.5, mother Juana, Hannah, 4.5 months, Victoria, 5, and Eli, 9.

"Lucky my son and myself are here - someone was watching over us because I really don't remember the rescue," Mr Adoberg said.

Mrs Adoberg said the large feat of planting 500 trees alone, while also caring for five young children as her husband was recuperating in hospital, initially seemed impossible.

"We are forever indebted to some wonderful folks from Destiny Church and also our son's school, Jubilee Christian College," she said,

"Their amazing efforts and assistance in coming out and planting all the trees for us, made all the difference."

"What a wonderful community we live in."

Juana Adoberg and Alex Adoberg on their Atherton Christmas tree farm. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Mr Adoberg said the young Christmas trees took four years to grow before they could be sold, so continually planting new trees was absolutely essential to meet demand.

"The trees are quite important to us because otherwise there's a flow-on affect," he said. "They travel up all the way from Melbourne so they have to be planted pretty quickly. They need a lot of water and a lot of love.

"They're for four years time but if you don't start planting and planning ahead it carries on and you get behind."