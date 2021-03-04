Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jellyfish
Jellyfish
News

Queensland teen dies after box jellyfish sting

by Arun Singh Mann
4th Mar 2021 10:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has died in hospital after being stung by a jellyfish while fishing.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following the sting, which happened on Friday.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the boy had arrived into the hospital's care after being stung at Patterson's Point on Cape York.

The Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council has issued a renewed plea to its residents to stay out of the water during stinger season following the tragedy.

 

A 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following a sting from a box jellyfish.
A 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following a sting from a box jellyfish.
Community Newsletter SignUp

"Please advise your children not to go swimming at this time of the season," the warning read.

"Parents, we cannot stress enough on how important it is to keep your children away from the water."

The Australian box jellyfish, Chironex fleckeri, is extremely dangerous and a constant threat through the warmer months on the north Queensland coast.

It is a large but almost transparent jellyfish with a box-shaped bell (with four corners).

Large box jellies such as Chironex have caused more than 70 fatalities in Australia, according to Queensland Health data.

Police will now prepare a report on the boy's death for the coroner.

 

arun.singhmann@news.com.au

Originally published as Far North teen dies after box jellyfish sting

box jellyfish boy killed editors picks jellyfish

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Love and business in a pandemic: Bundy wedding venue’s story

        Premium Content Love and business in a pandemic: Bundy wedding venue’s story

        News Bundaberg couple Ian and Sandy Hatton share the story of their business and what they believe the government should do to make it easier on the wedding industry amid...

        SEE THE MENU: New up-market fish and chip shop opens

        Premium Content SEE THE MENU: New up-market fish and chip shop opens

        News It’s been doing business for just three days but the owner of a new local eatery...

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Bushfire ravaged communities to get new bridge, road

        Premium Content Bushfire ravaged communities to get new bridge, road

        News The two CQ projects were awarded at total of more than $2.1m in joint Queensland...