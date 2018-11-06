Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Suspicious fire destroys $400,000 house

by Andrea Falvo
6th Nov 2018 8:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE that has destroyed a house worth $400,000 in Cape York is being treated as suspicious.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire fighters were alerted to the blaze on Twal Street, Napranum by police at 2.30pm.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but it's understood the Mission River house has been completely destroyed.

A police spokesman confirmed the blaze was being treated as suspicious.

It's understood police have taken a man into custody.

arson cape york fire suspicious

Top Stories

    Bundy punters blow $116m in 2 years on pokies

    premium_icon Bundy punters blow $116m in 2 years on pokies

    News IN THE last two years more than $116 million has been blown on the pokies in Bundy, and the staggering amount continues to climb.

    Family heartbreak as mum and daughter die in head-on

    premium_icon Family heartbreak as mum and daughter die in head-on

    News Tributes flow for family ripped apart by fatal crash

    Backpackers hit by thieving youths

    Backpackers hit by thieving youths

    Crime At least four backpackers are missing items

    • 6th Nov 2018 9:38 AM
    Water quality closes popular Bargara lagoon

    premium_icon Water quality closes popular Bargara lagoon

    Environment Water quality has dropped significantly in the past two weeks

    Local Partners