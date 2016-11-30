Fantastic view for a fruitful season of sugar

SUGAR BABY: John Hale captured the arrival of the sugar ship coming in to the Bundaberg Port with his drone. Photo John Hale Media

THERE is still more than 330,000 tonnes of raw sugar waiting to leave the shores of Bundaberg.

Queensland Sugar Limited spokeswoman Cathy Kelly said it was a busy season and all the sheds were still full.

There was an above average amount of sugar with a strong finish to the season.

Ms Kelly said the only way for the raw sugar to leave Bundaberg was via ship.

Although it was nothing out of the ordinary, the footage of a bulk carrier captured in October by photographer John Hales was a sight to see.

Mr Hale, who works as a cameraman for Channel 7 Bundaberg, described his beautiful drone videos as a "side project”.

He was happy to give a different perspective using the drone and said it wasn't something people would normally be able to see.

The Federal Spruce was due to take 10,000 tonnes of sugar out of the port ton Thursday..

Ms Kelly said she was not able to comment on where the sugar was going, but said the rumours of the sugar heading to another Queensland port were not true.

"The sheds are full that's for sure,” she said.

"It's confidential information and I can't say where it is going, but we are not transferring it to another port.”