Fantastic photos: Bargara School Fete

Zachary and Craig Zielke together in the petting zoo.

BARGARA State School hosted their first fete in the last 10 years yesterday and it didn't disappoint.

From community organisations to market stalls to giant slippery slides and a petting zoo, the family-friendly event had something for just about everyone.

Indi, Sienna, Ruby, Cooper and Jack Toms all had a great time looking at what is on offer from the Bundaberg Regional Library with Jaala Beauchamp.

Principal Chris Norris said he was looking forward to the event last week and thanked all the people who had contributed and volunteered their time to the fete.

"Bargara State School is looking forward to relaunching the fete in a way that gives back to everyone in our close-knit community," Mr Norris said.

"The Parents & Citizens Committee is led by a team of passionate and excited parents who have volunteered their time and expertise, and we have received overwhelming support from local businesses and community organisations."