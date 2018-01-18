Fantastic days to go swimming

IT IS looking like being another great weekend of weather conditions for beach-goers, with more warm temperatures (maximums around 32 degrees), mostly sunny skies and only light to moderate winds.

Winds today will be from the E/SE at around 10 to 15 knots, although they will be lighter through the early morning, before tomorrow delivers even lighter winds - S/SE to E/SE winds at only 10 knots or less.

These winds could swing more from the E/NE through tomorrow afternoon and possibly increase ever so slightly, but nothing to worry the beach-goers.

Sunday will then provide slightly stronger winds at around 10 to 15 knots from the E/SE, along with a little more cloud cover and a slight chance of a shower .

Swimming

Swimming conditions have been really good once again over the past day or two as the winds eased slightly and we should see more of these good swimming conditions today and across the weekend.

All beaches will provide reasonable swimming conditions this weekend, particularly from just before mid-morning through until around midday while the tide is higher, but for those chasing the actual calmest conditions, you would be best served heading to locations such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park and even Moore Park.

Once again this weekend, with the high tide heights still quite large (although slowly easing), you will need to be careful around the creek and river mouths during the run-out stage of the tide.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags.

Beach patrols

Today and weekdays: 8am-6pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only, 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Moore Park plus a Roving Lifeguard in the Bundaberg region plus Early Morning RWC Surveillance Patrols from 6am around the Bargara and Mon Repos Beaches.

Saturday and Sunday: 8am-6pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water plus a Roving Lifeguard in the Bundaberg Region plus early morning RWC Surveillance Patrols from 6am around the Bargara and Mon Repos beaches.

Surfing

The past week has seen a small increase in wave heights across our local beaches and although it was very wind affected early in the week, the drop back in wind strength over the past day or two has at least seen the waves become a little cleaner in the mornings.

The shifting winds across the weekend will no doubt make the wave quality a little sloppy, but it could be worth checking conditions out through the early mornings at locations such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Kellys Beach, Mon Repos and Moore Park.

Events

Good luck to all local junior surf lifesavers competing at Hervey Bay on Sunday in the third of our local 4-Point Junior Carnivals.