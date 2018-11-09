Menu
Ezra Miller. Picture: Getty
Fashion & Beauty

Star’s truly bizarre red carpet outfit

by Nick Bond
9th Nov 2018 7:13 AM

WARNING: Serious fashion ahead. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald actor Ezra Miller rocked up to the Paris premiere of the film this week in a truly jaw-dropping ensemble.

Fantastic Beasts trailer confirms massive Harry Potter theory

Fantastic Beasts 2: Fans furious over timeline 'error'

The US actor, 26, walked the red carpet in a giant, caped, hooded, gloved, inflatable outfit that made him look rather like an insect in the final stages of pupa:

The fashion … it’s too much. Picture: Getty
No doubt understanding that an air of seriousness is required to pull off looking this silly, Miller never once broke into a smile:

We are LIVING for his startled expression when one helper swooped in to readjust his hood:

You laugh now, but I bet we'll all be wearing this in six months. For reference, here's how Miller looks in the film, sans inflatables:

He looks positively naked without his blow-up coat. Picture: AP
Other stars of the film also attended the premiere - all looking absolutely boring in comparison to Miller:

Katherine Waterston at least channels Ezra’s look of startled despair. Picture: Getty
