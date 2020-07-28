Fans worried by Britney’s revealing post

Britney Spears has told fans she's "demanding attention" in a flurry of Instagram posts today - including one shot of herself in a bikini, covered from head to toe in body paint.

The latest posts come as the years-long #FreeBritney campaign gathers steam once more, with fans voicing their concerns for Spears' wellbeing on social media.

"So I got carried away with henna!!!! I think I'm going for a bohemian look in the second picture …. not sure what my hands on my hips are about!!! I guess I'm demanding attention," Spears captioned two photos of herself.

Fans flooded the pictures with concerned comments.

Fans flooded the post with concerned comments about her wellbeing as she continues to live under her controversial conservatorship.

"Are you okay????? I feel like this is a code," wrote one follower.

"This is getting more and more scary," said another.

Britney said she was “demanding attention.”

Many asked if the henna symbols painted on Britney's body could be decoded, while others told the pop star she had their full attention.

The photos came after another familiar post from Spears today: The 38-year-old mum-of two walks in and out of frame repeatedly, posing as music plays:

Spears has posted several similar videos in recent weeks:

Spears' carefree, quirky Instagram presence has become her only real contact with fans since she announced an "indefinite hiatus" on her career 18 months ago.

But her posts are in stark contrast to the reports of her family drama that have dominated headlines in recent years.

Last week, Spears' brother Bryan gave a rare interview about her conservatorship, admitting she's "always wanted to get out of" the highly unusual arrangement.

Ever since she was placed in a conservatorship in 2008 after her very public breakdown, Spears has not had control of her life or business affairs. Since 2008 she's released four albums, earned millions each year and performed hundreds of concerts - but in that time has not been able to drive, hire a lawyer, or control her own finances.

Britney has not performed on stage for almost two years. Picture: AP



Her conservators, father Jamie Spears and recently care manager Jodi Montgomery, are paid for the role, with her father having also received a cut of her income from a successful Las Vegas residency in the past.

Bryan said he wasn't active enough on social media to understand the ins and outs of the #FreeBritney fan movement, but said he was aware some fans worried his sister was being "confined or held against her will in some capacity".

He said the conservatorship has "been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best."

"We kind of came together and not everybody agreed with it either; everyone had their own opinion like, maybe we should do it this way or that way," Bryan said of the conservatorship's origins. "But at the end I think we made the right choice."

Originally published as Fans worried by Britney's revealing post