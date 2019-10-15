Fan’s view: Why former Bundy ‘love rat’ turns me off

Former local Maurice Salib is one of the contestants on the new season of Love Island Australia.

OPINION by NewsMail reporter, Rhylea Millar

WHEN I found out that former Bundaberg resident Maurice Salib was on the second season of Channel Nine's Love Island Australia, I was ecstatic.

As a self-proclaimed and long-term reality television addict, it was exciting to see that our community and a regional area was being represented for once.

But after just two episodes, my opinion of Maurice has begun to decline rapidly.

Sure, it's ironic that I'm forming a strong judgement from the comfort of my own living room on a Monday night, glass of wine in hand.

But I have already formed the view that Maurice lacks empathy, the willingness to compromise and a sense of authenticity.

Don't get me wrong, I'm sure he has a few redeeming qualities, but the man is clearly not there for the right reasons.

In fact, it is blatantly obvious that the media executive has applied for the show to build some sort of profile.

After a rocky start with Jessie, the 23-year-old woman he originally coupled up with, Maurice accused the woman of being "stung" by a previous relationship and continued to lecture her about her poor communication skills and lack of confidence.

Happy to point out someone else's flaws and taking no responsibility for their lack of connection himself, it's a wonder why Sophie Monk didn't chase Maurice out of the villa with a pitchfork herself.

I was willing to forgive Maurice for his faux pas, until last night's episode aired.

Episode six left me feeling cheated, when it was revealed Maurice had a girlfriend two weeks prior to entering the villa.

His new interest Cynthia was consoled by the other cast members over this earth-shattering revelation.

But Cynthia was willing to forgive Maurice during the first recouping ceremony.

The ceremony is a questionable and slightly unethical part of the show, where the singles choose to go steady with their current partner or upgrade for a "better" half.

Despite having a choice between "nice-eyes" Sam and "love-rat" Maurice, Cynthia stood by her choice.

"I want to couple up … with this boy … because all I can do … is follow how he's been with me," Cynthia said through tears.

"I've felt a spark with both of you in different ways and although I'm really unsure, I have to give my heart a chance even if it breaks … so the boy that I would like to couple up with is Maurice."

After initially taking the news badly, I have decided to respect Cynthia's decision.

As for Maurice, only time will tell.