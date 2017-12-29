Menu
Fans turned away with Jumanji sequel booked solid

PACKED: The crowd at Reading Cinemas last night.
LAST night was a sell-out for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at Bundaberg's Reading Cinemas.

Many avid movie fans were turned away after turning up early for the 6.45pm session because the theatre was booked solid.

The 9.15pm session wasn't much better with only a few seats not taken.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a sequel to the 1995 film Jumanji starring Robin Williams.

The latest version stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

For those who missed out Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle it is on at 6.45pm and 9.15pm today and 10am, 1pm, 6.45pm and 9.15 pm tomorrow.

Topics:  bundaberg jumanji jumanji: welcome to the jungle movies reading cinemas whatson

Bundaberg News Mail
