Major MAFS detail we all missed

MAFS fan account reveals Jessika's distinctive dress is something Tamara has already worn.

She stole her husband during the major MAFS affair scandal of this year.

Now it seems Jessika Power has stolen something else from fellow contestant Tamara Joy - her distinctive floral outfit.

Jess, 26, wore a floaty two-piece during last night's finale, during which all the contestants saw exactly how her secret romance with Dan Webb unfolded.

While their relationship hit a rocky patch before viewers' eyes as Jess' pass at Nic was also exposed, an eagle-eyed viewer spotted it wasn't the first time she'd pinched something from Tamara, 30.

On fan page account MAFS Funny, a photo of Jess wearing her pants and crop top ensemble was posted beside a snap of Tam previously wearing the same thing.

"Get the 'I've slept with Dan Webb' look," the image was cheekily captioned.

Understandably, fans have lost it over the apparent fashion faux pas, leaving hundreds of comments underneath the snap.

"Jess always getting sloppy seconds." one fan remarked.

"She's copying Tam," another said.

Someone else said: "How great does it look on Tamara?!!"

Other fans voted for who they thought wore it better, with the majority siding with Tamara, stating Jess made a mistake with the way she positioned the sleeves.

"Tamara wore it better hands down," one said.

"Tam wore it better … and not just because Jess obviously couldn't figure out the sleeves," another user added.

Tamara Joy has previously been snapped wearing the distinctive style. Picture: Rachel Canale

Not everyone was Team Tam though, with one person stating Jess looked best.

"I actually prefer Jess in this outfit. She looks really pretty. I'm the only one on this thread that thinks this though, so don't come for me," one person wrote.

Fellow contestant Billy Vincent also got in on the action, cheekily asking: "Where can I get one?"

However, not all is as it seems, as it appears Tam wore the outfit to Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Week in March - which came after MAFS' final episode was filmed.

The controversial outfit - by Aussie designer Alice McCall - costs fans $560 to buy.

It also comes in a lilac colour, a tiny detail that could have saved Jess from this awkward fashion fail.

The Secret Garden set costs $560 to buy from Australian designer Alice McCall.

Things haven't been going too well for Jess and Dan since the final episode was filmed, with Jess revealing they broke up for two days after.

Last night during a live TV show, the pair were at loggerheads again discussing whether Jess had "hit on" Nic.

Meanwhile, Tamara appears to be revelling in the drama, sharing a moment from the finale on her Instagram saying she was "happy" about everything that unfolded.