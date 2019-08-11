Menu
”Ground control to Major Tom”
Soccer

Fans left seething over VAR controversy

by Jack Figg
11th Aug 2019 8:30 AM

Football fans were left absolutely raging - and a little confused - as VAR caused chaos in Man City's 5-0 win over West Ham.

Sergio Aguero got to retake a saved penalty after it was found Hammers players had encroached the box.

After Riyad Mahrez was brought down by Issa Diop on 83 minutes the league champions had the chance to go 4-0 up.

With Raheem Sterling on a hat-trick the England ace campaigned to take the spot-kick but regular taker Aguero was having none of it.

A disgruntled Sterling watched as Lukasz Fabianski saved with his legs after the penalty was stroked down the middle.

But after a VAR check officials decided West Ham star Declan Rice had encroached on the penalty and the spot-kick was ordered to be retaken.

Aguero slotted home at the second time of asking - but Rice was left fuming after being told off by referee Mike Dean - and fans online also became angered by the re-take.

One said: "City didn't have to play that well to win comfortably, our defence looks shocking and VAR is ruining football for fans."

Another said: "Watching the City game and have concluded that VAR will be the death of football. Ruining the greatest game."

One added: "'SHAMBLES'Football is a shambles. This game has just summed it up. VAR used and abused."

It followed from a disallowed Gabriel Jesus goal on the hour mark after Sterling was revealed to have been millimetres offside in the build-up.

After Sterling made it 3-0 a VAR check was again conducted, though the winger was this time judged onside.

The English forward did later complete a hat-trick, as Pep Guardiola's men trounced West Ham 5-0 and went straight to the top of the league - ahead of rivals Liverpool who beat Norwich 4-1 on Friday night.

OPENING WEEK EPL RESULTS

Liverpool def Norwich 4-1

Man City def West Ham 5-0

Crystal Palace drew Everton 0-0

Burnley def Southampton 3-0

Brighton def Watford 3-0

Bournemouth drew Sheff Utd 1-1

Tottenham def Aston Villa 3-1

Leicester vs Wolves - 11pm (AEST)

Newcastle vs Arsenal - 11pm

Man U vs Chelsea - 1:30am

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

