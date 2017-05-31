Fans eager for Origin opener

STEWART Greggor and Shane Jacob are two of the most parochial Queensland supporters you're likely to meet.

They bleed Maroon and express their passion for their state in different ways.

Greggor loves rugby league so much he opened Struddys Sports store almost 14 years ago.

The 54-year-old store owner used to play for Bundaberg Rugby League side Easts until he gave the game away at the ripe young age of 43.

He vividly remembers going to the 1984 State of Origin series and was hooked.

"I remember when New South Wales dominated,” Greggor said.

"So this past 10 years seeing Queensland win is a special time.”

Greggor said the series he treasured the most was in 2013 when the Queensland team visited Bundaberg after the floods.

He had wanted to take his family to Brisbane to watch the game but had been unable to nab any tickets.

"Then they made tickets available and I remember lining up at Salter Oval and finally getting my hands on them,” he said.

Jacob is hard to miss around this time of year.

The Moore Park resident has turned his 1990 Ford Falcon into a maroon shrine to the team having collected plenty of signatures from players past and present.

"They're not up themselves like New South Wales players,” Jacob said.

He is a fan favourite along Caxton St and will return there for Game Three for the first time in a couple of years.

He keeps a special gold marker in his glove box, patiently waiting for an opportune moment to add another signature to his collection.

This year Jacob hopes to secure the valuable signatures of debutants Dylan Napa and Anthony Milford.

Jacob said he was predicting it would be a close game but expects Queensland to narrowly win the first game.