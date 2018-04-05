Fanning blasts into Bells final

Mick Fanning is into the final of the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach, 2018.

TRIPLE world champion Mick Fanning is one win away from a fairytale finish to his surfing career after defeating Patrick Gudauskas in a blistering semi-final performance at the RipCurl Pro at Bells Beach.

Fanning whipped the huge local crowd into a frenzy with one of the best heats across the whole competition in the semi-final, and his best heat all year on tour.

Fanning scored rides of 7.5, 8 and 8.5 to comfortably overcome Gudauskas and set-up a final with Brazilian Italo Ferreira.

If Fanning wins the final he will become the first man to ring the famous winners bell five times, and he will be leading the World Surf League standings upon retirement.

Earlier in the morning Fanning beat Owen Wright 13.77 to 9.33 to book his spot in the semi-finals.