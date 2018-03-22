Fancy a free cup of joe?

SHARING a conversation over a freshly brewed coffee is a very neighbourly thing to do.

In celebration of Neighbour Day on Sunday, Bundaberg Regional Council is encouraging residents to do just that.

Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said in support of the initiative, the council had partnered with local coffee shops to offer complimentary coffees this weekend.

"Neighbour Day is a national celebration of community spirit and encourages all residents to connect with those living in their neighbourhood and the wider region,” Cr Peters said.

"To help residents get the conversation started Council has sponsored a limited number of free coffees at participating cafes throughout the region.

"We encourage all residents to take this opportunity to connect with their neighbours and the community whether it be organising a street party or simply popping next door to say hello.

"The benefits of better connected communities include an increased sense of security and inclusion, particularly for the elderly and vulnerable.”

Cafes participating in the campaign include Pacific Coffee, Oodies Café, Take the Plunge Café, Café 1928, Alowishus Delicious, Reds for Coffee, Barbecue Hut at the Wild Scotchman Country Markets, Gin Gin, Kape Centro, Childers and Childers Hot Bread and Cake Shop.

A limited number of free coffee vouchers are now available at each café in Bundaberg and Childers and are redeemable on Neighbour Day, Sunday, March 25.

In Gin Gin the first 50 coffees at the barbecue hut in the Gin Gin Wild Scotchman Country Markets will be provided free of charge on Saturday, March 24.