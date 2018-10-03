Villa boss’s fan rant after bizarre cabbage throw

A CABBAGE was thrown at Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce before a chaotic 3-3 draw with Preston in the English Championship on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old was clearly upset following the home game which Villa blew after leading 2-0, condemning the incident as a lack of respect.

Yannick Bolasie rescued a point for the hosts in the 90th minute, but Chris Maxwell saved Glenn Whelan's penalty deep into stoppage-time to deny Villa victory.

Daniel Johnson's penalty, Paul Gallagher's free-kick and Louis Moult's header had put the Lillywhites 3-2 ahead with a stunning second-half comeback.

Villa fans chanted: "We want Brucie out", before Bolasie's leveller in toxic scenes at Villa Park.

"To say it's disappointing is an understatement for a club like this, (the cabbage was thrown) before we had even started," said Bruce, after Jonathan Kodjia and Tammy Abraham had given Villa a 2-0 lead.

"The guy who is being questioned ... unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There's no respect for anyone.

"Certainly for someone like him, I'm surprised he knew what a cabbage was. I find the whole thing hugely disrespectful." Villa have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions to sit 12th in the league.

Bruce briefly hinted he would consider his position, but remained bullish about his future.

He said: "That's for others (to decide). You need results.

"The one thing I've always had is the determination to roll up my sleeves and get stuck in. I'll always have a go.

"If I think it affects the morale of the team, then of course ... That's what I'm up against at the moment. I will battle on. That's always been my philosophy until told otherwise."

Preston remain bottom without a league win since the opening day.

Boss Alex Neil said: "I've been involved in football all my life but I've never been involved in a game like that.

"For spectators it must be great, but as a manager it's going to put me in an early grave."

On Bruce, Neil added: "Fans have got really short memories.

"Before Steve took over I came here with Norwich and it was poisonous. He took all that poison and changed it and got them to the playoffs."