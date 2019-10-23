Menu
Famous face fronts new SEQ tourism campaign

by Dan Knowles
22nd Oct 2019 4:59 AM
BRISBANE'S iconic tourist attractions including Howard Smith Wharves, Southbank, Tangalooma and Lone Pine are starring in an advertising campaign fronted by cricket star

Brett Lee does Tangalooma as part of a pitch to lure in Indian tourists.
Brett Lee to lure Indian tourists straight to southeast Queensland.

The campaign is Tourism Events Queensland's first direct to consumer pitch into the Indian market, and as been partnered with Singapore Airlines.

The campaign showcases Brisbane as a perfect spot for a holiday, capturing Tangalooma, the Story Bridge, Kangaroo Point Cliffs, Brisbane River and the CBD.

The campaign kicked off across television, digital and social channels on October 15 and runs for five months.

Brett Lee in front of the ‘Brisbane’ sign at Southbank.
There's also a competition giving five Indian travellers the chance to fly to Brisbane on an all-expenses paid holiday to Tangalooma Island Resort, the perfect spot to play beach cricket.

"We are excited to promote Brisbane in partnership with Brisbane Airport and TEQ through Brett Lee, who is one of the most recognised and celebrated Australian personalities in India," Mr David Lim, General Manager India Singapore Airlines, said.

"In the coming months, we hope to interest more Indians to travel to Brisbane by educating

them on its diverse offerings," he said.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said this campaign for Indian

travellers would boost visitors to Queensland.

 "India is an economic partner for Queensland with great potential for growth. In the year

ending June 2019, Queensland welcomed 79,000 Indian visitors which creates jobs in our

tourism industry," Ms Jones said. 

 "Brisbane offers a range of world-class tourism experiences boasting five-star hotels, a

thriving cultural scene, world-class events and amazing food and wine, as well as being a stone's throw away from a range of incredible nature-based experiences."

Here he is enjoying Brisbane’s night life.
