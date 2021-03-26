Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Liam Keegan was electrocuted at Caboolture. Photo: Supplied
Liam Keegan was electrocuted at Caboolture. Photo: Supplied
News

Family’s warning as cause of teen’s electrocution revealed

by Erin Smith
26th Mar 2021 6:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The family of the 17-year-old boy electrocuted at his home north of Brisbane this week have revealed the cause of the tragic accident.

Liam Keegan, a captain at Tullawong State High School, died at about 8pm on Tuesday after being electrocuted at his Darley Rd home at Upper Caboolture.

Tributes flooded in for the 17-year-old boy who is being remembered as a kind, caring, respectful young man.

Touching tributes and flowers have been laid at a dedicated memorial area for Tullawong State High School captain Liam Keegan, who died in a tragic accident on Tuesday, March 23. Photo supplied Tullawong State High School
Touching tributes and flowers have been laid at a dedicated memorial area for Tullawong State High School captain Liam Keegan, who died in a tragic accident on Tuesday, March 23. Photo supplied Tullawong State High School


His father Sean Keegan said Liam was working on a woodworking project in the shed when the incident occurred.

Mr Keegan said Liam, who had a passion for woodwork, was using electrical fractal burning to decorate the project.

"He was always tinkering with something in the shed," Mr Keegan said.

The father said he was speaking out to warn others against this technique.

Tullawong State High School student Liam Keegan was tragically electrocuted at an Upper Caboolture home last night. Picture: Supplied, Tullawong State High School
Tullawong State High School student Liam Keegan was tragically electrocuted at an Upper Caboolture home last night. Picture: Supplied, Tullawong State High School

"It is very popular all over the internet, but looking into it now it is very dangerous," Mr Keegan said.

A report published in the journal of Burn Care and Research in May 2020 describes fractal woodburning as a niche method of pyrography "using a high-voltage electrical source to burn branched designs".

The article states the art form is associated with devastating high-voltage electrical injuries and death.

The Electrical Safety Office is investigating the incident but is unable to comment until their investigation is competed.

Originally published as Family's warning as cause of teen's electrocution revealed

More Stories

editors picks electrocution liam keegan tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ON THE MOVE: Bundy’s fever clinic to relocate next week

        Premium Content ON THE MOVE: Bundy’s fever clinic to relocate next week

        News Anyone showing covid symptoms is urged to go and get tested.

        BEACH REPORT: Forecast music to the ears of beachgoers.

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Forecast music to the ears of beachgoers.

        News A word of warning though to be careful during the run-out stage of the tide as...

        New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        Premium Content New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        News Visitors can store food, bait, berley, fish, iceboxes as well as rubbish items like...

        Two hospitalised after separate car and pedestrian incidents

        Premium Content Two hospitalised after separate car and pedestrian incidents

        News QAS crews were called to Avoca and Bundaberg Central on Friday afternoon just...