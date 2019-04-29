Family's running on in memory of Amber

JUST KIDNEYING AROUND: The team in last year's Tough Mudder race (back from left) Charlie Day, Tayla McConnell, Michelle McConnell, Sharon McNaught, Jordyn Quonoey, Tijana Jacksic, Myles Campbell, Jarad Devitt, (front) Michelle Dibdin, Johanne Hadziosmanovic, Katrina Sawney, Dannielle Hanns and Racheal Devitt.

JUST KIDNEYING AROUND: The team in last year's Tough Mudder race (back from left) Charlie Day, Tayla McConnell, Michelle McConnell, Sharon McNaught, Jordyn Quonoey, Tijana Jacksic, Myles Campbell, Jarad Devitt, (front) Michelle Dibdin, Johanne Hadziosmanovic, Katrina Sawney, Dannielle Hanns and Racheal Devitt. contributed

SHARON McNaught wants to help spread a little joy in the world.

And after one of her twin daughters, Amber, sadly passed away in 2017 after a 15-year battle with kidney disease, she said it gave her a push to do more.

Now, Sharon and her daughter Dannielle, Amber's identical twin, are getting ready to get down and dirty, all in the name of a good cause.

The mother-daughter duo are gearing up to take part in the Tough Mudder event in Woodford next month.

Mrs McNaught said for their second year, they would be raising funds for Transplant Australia, and have already raised about $2700.

"We had talked about doing it but never got around to it - you just keep putting things off,” Mrs McNaught said.

"And in a way (Amber) dying has made us say 'let's start doing this stuff and raise money for a good cause'.”

Mrs McNaught said Amber had fundraised previously for Kidney Health Australia, even when Amber knew she herself wouldn't benefit but others could.

"She was a big pusher for it and we want to keep that going and keep pushing and making people more aware,” she said.

"Amber did the colour run but never could do Tough Mudder, but we picked it because it sort of summed up her life - full of obstacles and no matter how hard it is we all have a go of it.

"She had so many obstacles to get over but never gave up, just kept doing the battle. That's why we picked Tough Mudder, it summed her up.”

And in homage to Amber's wicked sense of humour, the team of friends and family have called themselves Just Kidneying Around, complete with customised shirts.

Mrs McNaught said Amber's former partner, who stayed close to the family, would also be running with the team this year.

Mrs McNaught said anyone who wanted to join in on the fun would be welcome to do so and shouldn't be put off by the size of the course.

"We all stick together as a team and help each other out. It's such a good day,” she said.

"We do training but it s not 'let's go and do gladiators' or anything like that.”

The event is set up differently each year and has a range of obstacle courses that get people crawling under wires and getting muddy in a team.

Just Kidneying Around will be tackling the Classic course, in which the team will battle a 16km course of hills and mud.

To find out more about Tough Mudder, go to https://bit.ly/20vs10q.