Family’s pet cat shot with exploding bullet

AN OCEAN Shores mother is warning others to keep their pets inside after vets confirmed her cat was shot with a .22 calibre rifle near her family home.

Moriah Loughran's partner found their six-year-old cat, Charlie, inside their house on Thursday morning, but realised something was wrong when Charlie's leg was floppy.

"His femur was totally shattered," Ms Loughran said.

"We have no idea how he made it home."

Extremely concerned, the Loughrans took Charlie to Casuarina Seaside vet, where her sister is a vet nurse.

Vets found a puncture wound and, after x-rays, the much-loved seal point ragdoll cross underwent surgery with an orthopaedic surgeon on Saturday to try and save his back leg.

"The surgeon confirmed that Charlie was probably shot with a .22 calibre rifle," Ms Loughran said.

"He also explained that a dumdum bullet was possibly used … dumdum bullets are designed to explode on impact to cause more harm, so the bullet exploded once it hit his bone and there were shards through his leg.

"They got the smaller parts out but not the larger bits."

She said the vet believed the shot was fired from a height - perhaps a veranda or unit block ‒ at mid-range.

"We were devastated," she said.

"Up until now I would have said that we are lucky enough to live in a safe and loving community.

"Now I am sickened to think that somebody living in very close proximity to me and my young children has shot my pet.

"My sense of security is really shattered. It's beyond me who would do this."

While Charlie was usually allowed on the front veranda and in the backyard, Ms Loughran said she was now afraid to let him out at all.

She called for anyone with information to contact her or the police, who were investigating the incident.

It's the second report of animal cruelty in the area in the last year.

In December last year a man allegedly fired three arrows at Bucket, a 10-month-old Irish wolfhound, with the third arrow striking the puppy in the back in South Golden Beach.

The puppy had to be euthanised.

"The police said they would see if there was anyone with registered firearms living within a close proximity and take it from there," she said.

Charlie is doing well and is confined to a cage for the next month while his leg heals.