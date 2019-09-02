Menu
Scott Moulder is has been missing since Friday evening.
Family's message to missing man Scott Moulder

Meg Bolton
2nd Sep 2019 12:00 PM
WHEN Scott Moulder didn't return home on March 22, his mum thought he must be visiting a friend, but five months on she still doesn't know where he is.

Police have been looking for the 46-year-old Norman Gardens man since March but are yet to find any leads to reconnect Mr Moulder with his family.

His older brother Rick Moulder compared the last five months to living in a "void".

"You're always looking when you're driving past groups of people," Rick said.

His family members have searched the streets to find Mr Moulder but with more time escaping they are relying on the police to bring their brother and son home.

Mr Moulder was last seen around 4:30pm leaving a residence on German Street, Norman Gardens, in North Rockhampton

Even if Mr Moulder didn't want to come home, his family wanted to know he was okay - no closure was an unbearable feeling, according to Rick.

Mr Moulder went to the supermarket on the day he went missing and his disappearance is described as out of character.

Police renewed their appeal for public assistance to find Mr Moulder in April - they said serious concerns were held for his welfare.

Mr Moulder is approximately 190cm tall with a slim build, light ginger hair and has both ears pierced. He was last seen wearing his glasses, blue/grey knee-length shorts, a light grey shirt and thongs.

Police have released CCTV images of Mr Moulder captured inside a supermarket on the day of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about his current location is urged to contact police.

