Family's heartbreak after 'terribly sad' end to search

TRAGEDY: Blake Davis, 18, was the sole occupant of a car found crashed near Goondiwindi.

TRAGEDY: Blake Davis, 18, was the sole occupant of a car found crashed near Goondiwindi. Contributed

THE desperate search for a man missing since Monday has ended in heartbreak for his family and friends.

The family of Goondiwindi 18-year-old Blake Davis launched a frantic search around the border regions stretching to Toowoomba, after he failed to make contact with anyone since he was last seen on Monday night.

After an intensive land and air search yesterday, Mr Davis was found in his crashed utility off the Barwon Highway west of Goondiwindi about 2.20pm.

It is understood a relative of Mr Davis was flying a helicopter as part of the search mission when the silver Nissan Navara dual-cab ute was found crashed in bushland near Callandoon Rd, which intersects with the Barwon Highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services technical rescue crew was deployed to the scene after the discovery.

Inspector Brian Cannon said Mr Davis was the sole occupant of the vehicle found about 800m from the Barwon Highway, about 2.20pm.

Inspector Cannon said the vehicle could not be seen from the road.

"This is a terribly sad event," he said.

"Our sympathies go to his family. This is a tragic loss for not just his friends but also his very close family, the result of which the community will suffer the loss of an 18-year-old with so much potential."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent crash.

The tragic end followed a heartbreaking appeal on social media by his family in a desperate bid to find Mr Davis.

The initial post to Facebook had been shared more than 1300 times within hours of being posted.

It included an appeal for motorists to keep watch for vehicles similar to Mr Davis' silver Nissan Navara dual-cab ute.

It is understood police had stopped any vehicle of similar make and model around the Goondiwindi and Talwood areas.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with any information.