Family’s emotional visit to drug accused Aussie in Bali

Ashley Robinson visits his stepson Brendon Johnsson, who is being detained at Denpasar police station in Bali. Picture: Lukman Bintoro/ News Corp Australia

THE FAMILY of an Australian man arrested in Bali on drug dealing charges has made an emotional first visit to him behind bars.

Brendon Luke Johnsson's stepfather and brother visited him today for about 30 minutes in the Denpasar police station jail where he has been locked up for the past two weeks.

Security consultant John McLeod from Tora Solutions, well-known for his work with Schapelle Corby during her release from Bali, was with the family.

News Corp Australia understands the visit was emotional and that Johnsson, 43, and his family were in tears.

Mr Robinson, from the Sunshine Coast, flew to Bali in the aftermath of the arrest.

"He is managing and he is being well looked after," Mr Robinson told News Corp.

"He was happy to see us."

Mr Robinson was visibly upset as he spoke with News Corp at the police station, saying the family was trying to get help for Johnsson, who they have already said has had a drug problem since he was a teenager.

Brendon Luke Johnsson has been locked up for the past fortnight.

He said the family would be guided on the next moves by the lawyers and would get supplies and necessities for Johnsson.

He has asked for Sayo biscuits.

Mr McLeod, who is assisting the family, was with them for the visit.

"Tora has put together a legal team that will focus on rehabilitation and getting the treatment required," Mr McLeod said.

"Brendon is clearly distressed."

Brendon Luke Johnsson after his arrest in Kuta along with his girlfriend and another woman. Picture: Zul Edoardo/ News Corp Australia

Johnsson was arrested in Bali, where he had been living, on August 4 this year. Also arrested with him was his girlfriend Remi and another woman.

He is being held as a suspect under Indonesian narcotics laws that deal with drug dealing and carry a maximum 20 years in jail.

Police allege that when they raided Johnsson's home they found 13 plastic bags containing a total of 11.6 grams of cocaine.

When Johnsson was paraded at a police press conference in the wake of the arrest he told police that the drugs were for his own personal consumption.

Police say Johnsson bought the drugs from a Balinese man known only as Made for 40 million Rupiah or $3700. Made has not been located.

Johnsson has not been charged but is being held as a suspect in a drugs case. Under Indonesian law police can hold a drugs suspect for 90 days before the case is handed to the prosecutors.

It is the prosecutors who then decide what charges are laid.