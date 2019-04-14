Couple‘s $5500 holiday horror

The family say the workmen stared at their young daughter while they were using the pool

A family's dream holiday costing almost AU$5500 was ruined by "lecherous" workmen ogling their young daughter and cement mixer noise by the pool, the family claim, who went on a trip to Playa Blanca in the Spanish island of Lanzarote.

Julie Reeves, 42, and husband, David, splashed out on the luxury trip away, and expected to make full use of the all-inclusive booking as part of their holiday package.

But while away with their daughter Jessica and Julie's niece Ria, the pair say they were forced to spend money elsewhere due to the workmen and disruptions.

"We arrived to a construction site around the pool area with pneumatic drills, cement mixers, electric saws and tile cutters," Julie told the Daily Mail.

"Dust was flying over us continually and lecherous workmen were constantly up and down with wheelbarrows.

"On that first day we went in early because we had had enough of the noise and the girls didn't feel comfortable and said the workmen were staring which made me feel sick.

"We ended up spending every day at the beach after the first day as it was horrendous. It cost us a fortune."

She said the trouble started as soon as they arrived at the beach resort on April 1.

The devastated mum said they complained to UK travel company TUI and were offered an upgrade to privileged status, but she claims it only added on water and chocolates at night.

After going back to the representative still disgruntled, she said they were offered £250 (AU$455) compensation or £350 (AU$640) off a future stay with TUI - but dubbed this "an insult".

The family say the workmen stared at their young daughter while they were using the pool

TRIP TROUBLES

The family say this isn't the first time they have had problems on a TUI trip - with Julie contracting a nasty bug while in Greece as she recovered from cancer treatment.

A TUI spokesman said: "We're sorry to hear of the Reeves party's experience in Lanzarote.

"We were not made aware of the planned building so were unable to notify the customers before they travelled, which we will be addressing with our hotel partner.

"We will also be investigating other concerns the customers have raised. We will be in contact with the customers directly to apologise and offer a gesture of goodwill."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.