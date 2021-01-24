Family’s bills pile up as newborn fights deadly infection

Financial stress is mounting for Peter Punch and Trinity Mahoney whose newborn son Anakin is fighting a life-threatening infection. Picture: Supplied.

Financial stress is mounting for Peter Punch and Trinity Mahoney whose newborn son Anakin is fighting a life-threatening infection. Picture: Supplied.

A young family unable to work while their newborn fights a life-threatening infection say bills are piling up, as they fear losing their son.

Anakin Punch has only spent four days at home since his birth on January 7.

The now two week old was diagnosed with a staph infection just days after recovering from jaundice and is currently on antibiotics in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

First time mum Trinity Mahoney said it had been an incredibly stressful time.

"No one wants to see their baby in hospital and go through this, it's not what I was expecting," she said.

"The jaundice was hard enough; it was treatable, and they were fairly confident he would get through with the UV lights, but with the infection can turn very quickly and the thought of possibly losing my baby is there."

Couple hurry wedding after dad's crushing diagnosis

Mum's torment incites growing LGBT-friendly movement

Ms Mahoney, who is still recovering from the birth, was unable to hold Anakin while he was being treated for jaundice under UV lights.

"Hearing him cry and not being able to pick up was very difficult," she said.

Peter Punch pictured with Anakin at Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Picture: Supplied.

While Anakin slowly recovers the new mum said financial stress for her and her partner Peter Punch was mounting.

"My partner was supposed to go back to work last week but couldn't because of everything going on so we are really struggling," she said.

"We both have car loans and we are paying rent and the hospital only supplies food to myself, so food is even getting expensive.

"The costs are coming up really quickly."

Anakin's grandmother Tiana Semple created a Go Fund Me page to relieve the financial stress on the couple.

"Peter, Anakin's dad, is an apprentice painter, so they don't get a huge wage and Trin is an asthmatic so she has been in lockdown and wasn't able to return to work while she was pregnant," she said.

"They have very little savings and those have now been absorbed from the cost of living in hospital.

"The last thing they need to be worried about is losing their car for not paying their repayment what could be possibly for the next couple months."

Ms Mahoney, who is still recovering from the birth, was unable to hold Anakin while he was being treated for Jaundice under UV lights.

Ms Mahoney said she wasn't expecting any donations.

"We are so grateful, even $20 was mind-blowing and now we are up to 400 dollars and I can't believe people have donated, I'm speechless," she said.

"It means a lot to us."

To donate click here.