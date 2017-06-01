Family working to save wood chopping from axeman

CUTTING THROUGH: Kurt Dingle in action at the Bundaberg Show today.

SPLINTERING wood down to the last second, the wood chopping at this year's show was was cutting edge.

The Bundaberg Show has a long history with the wood chopping competition, one of the crowd favourites.

The talent and athleticism from competitors local and further afield was showcased in yesterday's demonstration.

A renowned name in the wood chopping industry, the Dingle family is trying to bring the sport back into the limelight.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Michael Dingle at the Bundaberg Show today. Mike Knott BUN010617SHOW38

"It all started in the 1880s when two bushmen challenged one another,” Lindsay Dingle said.

"The Old Showgrounds were massive for the sport. There was up to 60 competitors and this year we are down to 10.

"It's a great sport. We've got 15-year-olds competing against 70-year-olds.”

He said yesterday's handicap rounds in particular highlighted the versatility of the sport.

FOURTH GENERATION: Lindsay Dingle at the Bundaberg Show. Mike Knott BUN010617SHOW37

Dingle, a fourth-generation axeman, said it was family-oriented sport which can take families around the world if you want it bad enough.

"I've always said it's 33% luck, 33% natural ability and the rest is effort,” Mr Dingle said.

"Size doesn't really matter, it's just some people can naturally do it and others can't.”

With the sport actively encouraging men, women and children to participate, Dingle said he was trying to get the logs rolling on making the the Bundaberg display bigger and better than before.

"There used to be a Dingle versus the rest competition, and that was great,” Mr Dingle said.

"Everyone loved it so we are going to try and do something like that again in the future.”