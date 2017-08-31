Family watch in fear before firefighters save the day

Craignish resident Amanda Moore with her children Jazmin, Summer and Willow was deeply concerned about how close the fires were.

AMANDA Moore did not know what she would do if the flames found her home.

Mrs Moore could only watch as the area near Waters Edge Dr and Petersens Rd, Craignish, burned on Tuesday evening.

Sunset through smoke Alistair Brightman

"It was pretty chaotic seeing how close it was," Mrs Moore said. "It was a scary thing to see."

Mrs Moore said the initial fire was about 500 metres from her home. She said it was only the efforts of tireless firefighters, who worked deep into the night, that saved homes.

"If it was out of control then we would've been at risk," Mrs Moore said.

"Seeing the flames (at night), we were worried. You could see it up and over the houses. It was huge from where we were standing."

WALLIGAN FIRE: Photos were taken by QFES crews near Churchill Mines Road overnight (August 29-30). Contributed

The fire was reported about 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, but was extinguished by early yesterday afternoon.

Mrs Moore, her children, and fellow residents had already struggled with the effects of the smoke from the Walligan fire, but this, she said, was much worse.

"You could barely see what was in front of you," she said of the smoke.

"(Her children) were all pretty good but it was a matter of how we'd get out if we had to."

"It brought people closer - people were exchanging numbers and helping where they could. I'm not sure how we'd get out if it was bigger. There's only the one way out of the street."

The smoke didn't just affect those in Craignish.

The fires blanketed Hervey Bay in smoke, which was reflected in the number of cases Dial A Home Doctor attended on Tuesday night.

Dr Aleem Khan said the proximity of the blaze to the Bay, as well as the prolonged duration of the nearby fires, resulted in smoke-related or triggered respiratory cases.

It affected the service's employees too, with one doctor unable to work due to flu-like symptoms.

Dr Khan said those in smoke-affected areas should close doors and windows, and for those who suffer asthma-related illnesses to ensure they had puffers and other medicines on hand.

You can phone Dial A Home-Doctor on 139 999.