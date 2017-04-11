29°
News

FAMILY TRADITION: Meet Bundy's own blue bloods

Carolyn Booth
| 11th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
NEXT GENERATION: Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells with son Scott Swindells at Bundaberg Police Station.
NEXT GENERATION: Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells with son Scott Swindells at Bundaberg Police Station. Paul Donaldson BUN080417POLICE2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIKE any job, policing has its ups and downs, but with the third generation of the Swindells family set to be sworn into the service, there's no doubt this family's focuses is on the positives.

Wide Bay Burnett Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells has just had the opportunity to watch his son, new recruit Scott Swindells, complete station duty in Bundaberg before he graduates from the academy in June.

Act Supt Swindell's father and Scott's grandfather Frank Swindells also served a distinguished career in the QPS, retiring as an Inspector.

Recruit Swindells welcomed the chance to begin his career here in Bundaberg.

"I wanted to get a true sense of what policing was about and apply what I have learnt in the academy to real-life situations," he said.

"I have been exposed to a wide range of jobs while on station duty, from domestic violence incidents, mental health jobs, traffic complaints, community policing and assaults.

"The officers that I have been assigned to have been fantastic role models for showing me how to deal with each of these jobs. I could not have hoped for a better experience or guidance during my station duty."

For Act Supt Swindells, following his father's footsteps into the service was a path he also wanted to take.

"I always wanted to join the water police and I got myself a apprenticeship as an outboard water mechanic with the view of joining the police and going into the water police," he said.

"But as with everything else your career takes different twists and turns and this is where I am.

"Dad was an inspector and his brother retired an assistant commissioner, so it is a family tradition."

Act Supt Swidells said the opportunity to help out and be a part of the community is what attracted all three generations to the job.

"The people you meet are just fantastic," he said.

"Bundaberg is a great town, great people."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  queensland police

Bundaberg's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

Bundaberg's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

100 years on, we remember the brave local soldiers who faced the might of the German armed forces during the bloody Battle of Bullecourt in France

New Childers cafe owner falling in love with the place

FRESH START: Cafe 58 in Childers is starting to bring in regulars, owner Sue Johns says.

"I'm so happy and proud I have these people in my life”

FAMILY TRADITION: Meet Bundy's own blue bloods

NEXT GENERATION: Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells with son Scott Swindells at Bundaberg Police Station.

Third generations of Swindells family joins service

Gold completes 10/10 medal haul for Childers winemakers

Ohana Winery owners Josh Phillips and Zoe Young.

"It's so aromatic and seductive”

Local Partners

Bundy's million dollar lotto prize unclaimed

ONE million dollars remains unclaimed after the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Go back in time at Tegege this weekend

FUN DAY: Lane Cook, Braxton Cook, Brandon Witcher and Lawson Cook at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally.

Tractors, broom making, goats and more

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

A return to the studio

AFTER finding success in the US, filmmaker Jeffrey Walker has returned to the series that helped kick-start his career.

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Iggy's ego just got hammered

Iggy Azalea puts her back into it during the Mo Bounce video clip.

LESS than 5000 Aussies have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

SOLD By Tim McCollum

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

INDEPENDENT DUAL LIVING

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Price Reduction!

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $310,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

BARGAINS: Bundy region block sells for $8000

The home at 6 Eriksen St sold for $125,000 at a council auction.

Bundaberg Regional Council auctioned two lots with unpaid rates

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!