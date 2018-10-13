Family terrified after lightning strikes home

Ergon Energy workers were kept busy repairing damage caused by a storm which hit the Fraser Coast.

Ergon Energy workers were kept busy repairing damage caused by a storm which hit the Fraser Coast. Annie Perets

A FAMILY home in Scarness began to fill with smoke after lightning hit the suburban street.

Some electrical items inside, including a wall phone, literally "blew up" from the impact.

The lightning strike hit at Leslie Lane about 7.50pm on Thursday, amid the ferocious storm.

The mother of the family the Chronicle spoke to, who asked to remain anonymous, recalled seeing a "big, blue flash" surround the house and hearing a loud "boom".

"We had never seen anything like it," she said.

"After the flash I thought - that was close - and then the house began to fill with smoke.

"I was just sitting with my daughter when a phone blew off the wall.

"I love storms but now, I'm not so sure."

The bolt of electricity blew a hole at the house's patio.

Nearby residents described the strike as "bloody loud".

The mother praised emergency crews working through the storm and its aftermath in a bid to keep residents safe.

The Chronicle understands another person living at Leslie Lane suffered an electric shock from a fridge.

Paramedics attended the area following the lightning strike but nobody required medical treatment.

Ergon Energy workers were busy yesterday undertaking repair works at the street.