Family suspects foul play in Toowoomba cold case

Steven Goldsmith and Partents David and Lesley Goldsmith. Steven went missing in 2000. pics supplied

THE Queensland Police Service has officially "exhausted all lines of inquiry" into the 2000 disappearance of Toowoomba tree surgeon Steven Goldsmith, it can be revealed.

The British national disappeared under suspicious circumstances, but his case has never been treated as a murder.

His parents, however, suspect foul play.

Officers at the Missing Persons Unit are hoping that someone out there might know what happened when Steven Goldsmith disappeared without a trace from his New Farm apartment 18 years ago.

In a statement to The Chronicle, police said they had followed all possible leads to no avail and were now waiting on more information from the public to progress the probe.

His parents, however, believe it was either foul play or a fishing trip gone wrong. They are appealing to the public to help solve this almost two-decade old mystery.

"Although the police can find no evidence of foul play, we do feel that this should be very much considered as Steve, in the time he lived in Australia, was constantly in touch with us with regular phone calls and postcards from places in New South Wales and Queensland," his mother Lesley told The Chronicle.

The only evidence that remained of Mr Goldsmith was a $3000 ATM withdrawal the night before he vanished in Brisbane and the load of washing he left in his home.

His fishing equipment was not found in the house or his car. It is an action his parents, and police, cannot explain.

After not responding to calls, Steven was reported missing by two friends, one of whom, drove from Brisbane to Toowoomba to leave a note under his door.

His family are now contemplating whether a coronial inquest might hold the answers they have been seeking for 18 years.

"We don't know much about public inquests but do wonder whether one would be at all helpful," Mrs Goldsmith said.

Investigators have followed up a number of leads in relation to Mr Goldsmith's whereabouts, including a tip-off made to The Chronicle in 2010.

Police initially suspected foul play. Chronicle archives, just weeks after Steven vanished.

A mystery Queensland Health worker said she spotted what she believed was a homeless Mr Goldsmith in Normanton, north Queensland.

"This information was fully investigated by the Normanton police. Extensive inquiries were conducted with locals, government agencies and businesses in the Normanton and Karumba areas with negative results," a police spokesman said.

Police have never been able to establish any criminal links to Mr Goldsmith during the investigation, and after presenting their case to the coroner in 2007 he is officially considered deceased.

Anyone with any informationis urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.