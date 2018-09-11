Menu
Marilyn Wallman, then 9, with her siblings. David, 6, and Rex, 4.
Wallman family still holds hope for answers about Marilyn

16th Mar 2016 5:00 AM
REX Wallman will never give up looking for what happened to his older sister Marilyn 44 years ago.

It's why he was happy to see police continuing to collect information this week from the site where a fragment of Marilyn's skull was found in 1974.

"Those memories don't go away. They're always there," Mr Wallman said.

"But these things, to us, as a family, are good positive things because it means that Marilyn's case is still under investigation and no one's giving up, including our family."

Mr Wallman said he would still drive past the place he last saw his older sister Marilyn, on Wallman's Road at Eimeo, and pause.

"I'll pull up for a few moments because that's the last place that I saw her," he said.

"We'll never give up looking for what happened to Marilyn that day."

Despite the disappearance happening so long ago, he said the family still held hope for answers.

"Nobody can just disappear off the face of the earth without somebody seeing or knowing something," he said.

The family was also in contact with Bruce and Denise Morcombe, and were heartened when Daniel's case was solved in 2011, after nine years.

"It gives us hope, I guess, when we hear of other cases throughout Australia where there's disappearances... and they get solved," he said.

