Family serves up festive fun

AMAZING EXHIBIT: Tiegan Chadwick, Lynette Pashley, Hannah Josefski and Kasandra Chadwick with their large Christmas display. Mike Knott BUN111217DISPLAY3

JUST like walking in a winter wonderland, the Christmas display three generations of the one family have put together is a beautiful sight.

Lynette Pashley, her daughter Kasandra Chadwick and granddaughters Tiegan Chadwick and Hannah Josefski have designed, built, painted and created a stunning traditional European village, complete with an attention to detail that is simply spellbinding.

From Santa in a sleigh making his way across the sky above snow-covered roofs, to children gathering at a Christmas festival, decorated shopfronts, carollers and pine trees glistening with snow, it's a sight to behold when you walk into Mrs Pashley's home.

AMAZING EXHIBIT: Hannah Josefski, Lynette Pashley, Kasandra Chadwick and Tiegan Chadwick with their large Christmas display. Mike Knott BUN111217DISPLAY1

Hours of work have gone into creating the display and Mrs Pashley said what started out small quickly snowballed to take over the dining table and more.

"We started just with a few a few years ago ... this year we decided to go nuts,” she said.

"We thought we'd start little and keep adding, but we added about four years worth in one year,” Mrs Chadwick said.

She said they created the village scene by sourcing pieces from online, op-shops and making their own.

"The bridge is my favourite piece, it's the masterpiece of the whole setting, connecting the town to the park,” she said.

AMAZING EXHIBIT: Tiegan Chadwick with the Christmas display. Mike Knott BUN111217DISPLAY6

"It's taken about a month to set it all up but we started collecting pieces whenever we saw something.”

Mrs Pashley said the numerous churches with detailing including the lead light windows were her favourite pieces.

Creating a memorable Christmas display has always been part of the Pashleys' festivities.

More than 20 years ago the family would transform the yard of their Innes Park home, with children and families from all over the area visiting to marvel at the Christmas display.

"The Mayor used to say it was beautiful to come to see what we had,” Mrs Pashley said.

"People could not believe what we did, we just kept adding.”

The family are already thinking about next year and how to make it bigger and better.

"We've got a few plans,” Mrs Chadwick said.