Family says farewell after 50 years

THE Walker family admits the time was right to sell Carina Speedway and the land.

The announcement of the new owner, David Vaughan, on Thursday ends more than 50 years of association between the Walkers and the Carina Speedway.

Former owner Avalon Walker said it was sad to move away from the venue that has been a major part of their family for three generations.

"It's a nostalgic time for us,” she said.

"(We'll remember) the memories of being involved with our parents/grandparents, in promoting and running the venue, the events conducted there, over the many decades, and the amazing people we have met: competitors, officials, the public.”

Walker is excited as well about what will happen.

"Carina is in the safe hands of Bundaberg Motorplex,” she said.

"We firmly believe David and Barry (Pearce) will be providing some very exciting events in the future and taking the venue to another level of entertainment.”

The Walker family, however, is not entirely walking away.

"We do not see this as our association ending with the speedway,” she said.

"Any help or advice we can give the new owner and promoters we will always be happy to do so.”

The sale ends almost six months of rumours and questions about what exactly is going to happen to Carina.

"We appreciate people being patient these last five months, while we were in negotiations with Bundaberg Motorplex,” she said.

"We also would like to give the new owner/operators our most sincere and warm welcome to Bundaberg.

"We believe our parents/grandparents Alex and Jacqueline Walker would be in full approval of this change of hands.”

The Walker family thanked everyone who helped run Carina Speedway over five decades.