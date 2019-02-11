Family-run grocer sings with all your Asian food needs

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Happy Family Asian Market owners Chantelle Wong and Max Lu outside their store.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Happy Family Asian Market owners Chantelle Wong and Max Lu outside their store. Mikayla Haupt

THE Happy Family Asian Market is just that and more.

A family business stocking a vast variety of Asian cuisine, Happy Family Asian Market owners Chantelle Wong and Max Lu have a grocer business with a bit of a difference.

Not only do they stock food and drinks from 12 different countries including Thailand, Japan, China, Vietnam and Nepal, but they also offer an internet cafe and karaoke at the back of the store

Ms Wong said they opened the store in August last year and were busy until the end of December with both locals and backpackers coming into the store.

With this being their first business, she said the first five months were good and they were expecting business to increase at the end of March with the picking season under way. She said one of the most popular items they stocked, and her favourite, was noodles.

If the market doesn't have what you were looking, Ms Wong said they would try and source it for you.

And with the Chinese New Year upon us, Ms Wong said they have plenty of snacks to enjoy.

For more information visit the Happy Family Asian Market Facebook page.

Happy Family Asian Market is open from 9am-9pm Monday to Sunday.

The store is at 12 Maryborough St.