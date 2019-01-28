Family riding high after 18,000km journey

AMAZING ADVENTURE: Jack, Diana, Jozef and Cloe Wolters back home after riding around Australia in one year to the day.

A YEAR-LONG trek around Australia, riding 18,000km on bikes and raising more than $50,000 for motor neurone disease.

It's an amazing feat by Bundy's Wolters family - Jozef and Diana, and their children Cloe, 14, and Jack, 13, - who sold most of their possessions before setting off on their adventure, which was dedicated to Jozef's father who passed away from motor neurone disease 18 months ago.

Taking in every state, territory and capital city, Mr Wolters said it had been a great family experience.

"You only get one go at life so you might as well make the best out of it and if you get the chance to travel with your family, do it,” he said.

"So many memories ... the challenges, the people that we met along the way. They've been so generousness, so welcoming, there still is a good community out there.”

Riding 153km to make it home to Bundaberg on Saturday, Mrs Wolters said the time they spent together as a family was invaluable, giving them an opportunity to talk about everything.

"When we left Perth we did 21 days straight without a break, doing 100km day after day,” she said.

"We'd get up at 5am, go to bed at 7pm, play a game of cards and talk about what things might be like when they're older, what they are worried about, talk on the roadside about how they can overcome those things, just fantastic family time.”