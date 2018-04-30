Family remembers early days running kiosk

KIOSK KIDS: Pearl Kuorikoski and Marjorie Voss at the family reunion at Elliott Heads for the descendants of Ted and Eliza Leslie, who built and ran the first kiosk.

ELLIOTT Heads will always be a special place for the descendants of Ted and Eliza Leslie.

The couple built and ran the first kiosk overlooking the Elliott River on a 20-year council lease from 1929-1949.

So it was no surprise that on Sunday up to 100 family members of the late-couple chose the seaside community to hold their family reunion.

Of the couple's six children - Tom and Charlie, Doris, Irene, Pearl and Marjorie - just Pearl Kuorikoski and Marjorie Voss are still around today to share their fond memories.

"We were very famous for ice cream because we had our own dairy and it was all pure cream and milk and the eggs from our chooks,” Mrs Kuorikoski said.

"It was Leslie's Ice Cream and it was well known ... it was all just vanilla in those days.

"My dad used to have to churn it by hand because we had no electricity. They were the good old days.

"We used to deliver milk around Elliott Heads on a push bike with two big billies of milk on the handles.

"We knew what it was like to work those days but I can assure you it didn't hurt us.”

Mrs Kuorikoski said Elliott Heads had always held fond memories for the whole family, and it all began when her parents first fell in love with the stunning scenery while holidaying from New Moonta.

"They loved it so much they decided to live there,” she said.

"The council put a lease out on the land and my dad built the kiosk with his cousin.

"It was so similar to the new one with its little outside area, it's unbelievable.

"Where the new little kiosk is now, that is the exact spot where the kiosk was.

"A lot of people are under the impression that the one they pulled down recently was the original, but it wasn't, that was an air force hut from after the war in 1948.”

Mrs Kuorikoski said back when they had the kiosk there was a shark factory at Elliott Heads and the fishermen, along with the farmers from the area, were regular customers.

"Every day we were at the kiosk and the men from the shark factory that was over at Dr May's point, they would come across to our shop and get their supplies,” she said.

"We'd make our own scones and have jam and cream and pikelets.

"In the afternoon all the farmers would came down and have their fill of ice cream on a Sunday.

"There was no drink, it was just spiders with sarsaparilla and ice cream.

"Elliott Heads was just it for us. It was such a special place.”