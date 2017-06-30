Family recipe brings dry vermouth to life

NEW DROP: Bargara Brewing Co CEO Jack Milbank said a dry vermouth family recipe passed down through generations is now available from The Brewhouse.

IT WAS the year 1865 when Jack Milbank's family first came across a unique recipe for a dry vermouth.

Now, over a century later, the CEO of Bargara Brewing Company is bringing the age-old drop back to life with its new release set to hit the shelves of The Brewhouse next month.

Mr Milbank said Escorro, brewed on site, was made from 100% mandarin juice sourced locally from the Central Burnett area.

"It is made of a sweet brand of honey murcott mandarin, which is one of the most popular brands in Australia," he said.

"Then we add a few little spices to it and ferment it all the way to 14%.

"It is very unique."

But how did he come across the recipe?

"It all started with my great great-grandfather in Naples in 1865," Mr Milbank said.

"He was a banker that was tasked with delivering a ransom of 8000 pounds to an American author's hostages that had hidden him in the mountains.

"As a token of gratitude, the author's family gifted him a silver chest and a recipe for the vermouth."

Bottles of Escorro, brewed locally by Bargara Brewing Company, will be available to buy at The Brewhouse in July.

Mr Milbank said after his great great-grandfather died nothing happened with the recipe for many years until a family farm and coffee plantation, called Scorro Estate, opened in Rhodesia, South Africa.

"At the time the farm was owned by my grandfather and it had over 10,000 oranges on it," he said.

"After Rhodesia declared independence from England, my grandfather could no longer export the fruit, so that's when my grandmother came up with the idea of creating an orange vermouth with the recipe."

Escorro was distributed all over South Africa and even went on to be sold by Mr Milbank's uncle, who took over the business until the year 2001.

After asking permission from his family, Mr Milbank has now obtained the rights to refine the recipe and brew his own version of Escorro to be sold by Bargara Brewing Company.

"Escorro is an appetiser you can have before a meal or it goes really well as a mixer," he said.

"We have done a lot of cocktail testing and we believe it tastes the absolute best with Bundaberg Brewing Company's blood orange drink.

"It has a really beautiful mandarin aroma and the blood orange sweetness cuts through the dryness of the vermouth."

Mr Milbank said Escorro would be launched at Brewfeast on July 15 with individually numbered bottles retailing for $39.60.

"We will be launching it with a few great cocktails that will be available to buy on the day," he said.

"We are very excited about it because Escorro is different to anything else on the market."