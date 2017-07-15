Family recalls wonderful memories of life in beautiful Queenslander

STANDING proudly between the cane fields, the coast and the mill, there's a Queenslander on Bargara Rd with more than a century of memories coating the creaking timber.

Number 173 was built in about 1895.

More than 80 years later, in a state of disrepair, it fell into the hands of a woman who had a vision to restore it to its former glory.

With the house on the market this year for only the fourth time in its history, architect Bronwyn Innes, who picked up the home and its grand gardens just before the birth of her son Piers, 38, has told of her family's time there.

173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie

"We had it for 32 years,” Ms Innes recalled.

"We were the third owners - the Smyths had it for about 30 years before us.

"Before that it was built for the first stationmaster.

"Everyone was saying it was a mill house, but it definitely wasn't.”

Ms Innes said she didn't buy the property for the house, which badly needed some tender loving care.

"Oh, no - I bought it for the trees.”

Visitors can't miss the Moreton Bay figs as you walk onto the property, as well as tall palms and a jacaranda.

"I was looking for land because I wanted to build,” Ms Innes said.

"But I was very pregnant with Piers and the real estate agent said, 'Look, if you want a good little block close to town, it has beautiful trees.'

"We drove in under the figs and that was it. I couldn't give a bugger about the house.”

Ms Innes' first mission was to replace the aging stairs and reclaim the verandas, which had been enclosed. That included restoring the "criss-cross” railings.

Letting in light and breeze was "what a Queenslander is all about”, she said.

"They just have that incredible ability to deal with climate, they're terrific to live in.

"You can open the front door and the back door and the breeze runs straight through.”

173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie

The house was filled with happy memories for MsInnes, Piers and his sister Sian.

"We had fabulous years there,” Ms Innes said.

"We had lots and lots of parties.

"Being on Bargara Rd is great because a lot of people call in on the way to town - I always had cake in the fridge.

"All the rooms were double to triple bedrooms - huge. All the kids had lots of toys...(They) loved it.”

"Oh, the stories,” Piers Foley recalled.

"The flying fox we used to have in the backyard, the two-storey treehouse in the mango tree beside the house.

"(There were) endless mango fights with my friends at various birthday parties.

"It was a wonderful family home. You should see the 'before' photos - it was unrecognisable.”

The house also attracted plenty of local wildlife.

"I made three possum boxes on the front veranda,” Ms Innes said.

"You could hand feed them and the roof was so well sealed off they couldn't get in.

"We had one possum (and) every year she had a baby and you could hand her a banana.

"There was also the carpet snake, Oscar. I left him behind, unfortunately. He lived in the storage room under the house.”

The trees were put to use by the local quilting group who would hang quilts in them to sell, raising money for the RSPCA.

Ms Innes, who now lives on the Sunshine Coast, installed her first leadlight windows flanking the front door.

The retired architect said she was determined to retain the character of the home, keeping "turn-of-the century” furniture and fixtures including wrought iron beds and green leadlights.

173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie

In the bathroom she installed swing leadlight doors.

"I got those frames from the Catholic school across the railway line that was demolished.”

Much of the woodwork, including the stairs, were done by the late Bundaberg cabinetmaker Kev Weir.

Ms Innes also installed the swimming pool - "down the side as I didn't want it to take away from the house”.

She mourned the loss of "the most beautiful old-fashioned kitchen” which she had fitted with recycled pine from building sites - the current kitchen is now modern with marble benchtops.

Ms Innes sold the house in 2009 for $690,000 without an agent.

In April, the Queenslander was passed in at auction at $580,000.

It's on the market with Richardson and Wrench and inquiries are welcome.