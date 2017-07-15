24°
News

Family recalls wonderful memories of life in beautiful Queenslander

Eliza Goetze
| 15th Jul 2017 10:32 AM
FOR SALE: 173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie has a rich history.
FOR SALE: 173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie has a rich history.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STANDING proudly between the cane fields, the coast and the mill, there's a Queenslander on Bargara Rd with more than a century of memories coating the creaking timber.

Number 173 was built in about 1895.

More than 80 years later, in a state of disrepair, it fell into the hands of a woman who had a vision to restore it to its former glory.

With the house on the market this year for only the fourth time in its history, architect Bronwyn Innes, who picked up the home and its grand gardens just before the birth of her son Piers, 38, has told of her family's time there.

173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie
173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie

"We had it for 32 years,” Ms Innes recalled.

"We were the third owners - the Smyths had it for about 30 years before us.

"Before that it was built for the first stationmaster.

"Everyone was saying it was a mill house, but it definitely wasn't.”

Ms Innes said she didn't buy the property for the house, which badly needed some tender loving care.

"Oh, no - I bought it for the trees.”

Visitors can't miss the Moreton Bay figs as you walk onto the property, as well as tall palms and a jacaranda.

"I was looking for land because I wanted to build,” Ms Innes said.

"But I was very pregnant with Piers and the real estate agent said, 'Look, if you want a good little block close to town, it has beautiful trees.'

"We drove in under the figs and that was it. I couldn't give a bugger about the house.”

Ms Innes' first mission was to replace the aging stairs and reclaim the verandas, which had been enclosed. That included restoring the "criss-cross” railings.

Letting in light and breeze was "what a Queenslander is all about”, she said.

"They just have that incredible ability to deal with climate, they're terrific to live in.

"You can open the front door and the back door and the breeze runs straight through.”

173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie
173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie

The house was filled with happy memories for MsInnes, Piers and his sister Sian.

"We had fabulous years there,” Ms Innes said.

"We had lots and lots of parties.

"Being on Bargara Rd is great because a lot of people call in on the way to town - I always had cake in the fridge.

"All the rooms were double to triple bedrooms - huge. All the kids had lots of toys...(They) loved it.”

"Oh, the stories,” Piers Foley recalled.

"The flying fox we used to have in the backyard, the two-storey treehouse in the mango tree beside the house.

"(There were) endless mango fights with my friends at various birthday parties.

"It was a wonderful family home. You should see the 'before' photos - it was unrecognisable.”

The house also attracted plenty of local wildlife.

"I made three possum boxes on the front veranda,” Ms Innes said.

"You could hand feed them and the roof was so well sealed off they couldn't get in.

"We had one possum (and) every year she had a baby and you could hand her a banana.

"There was also the carpet snake, Oscar. I left him behind, unfortunately. He lived in the storage room under the house.”

The trees were put to use by the local quilting group who would hang quilts in them to sell, raising money for the RSPCA.

Ms Innes, who now lives on the Sunshine Coast, installed her first leadlight windows flanking the front door.

The retired architect said she was determined to retain the character of the home, keeping "turn-of-the century” furniture and fixtures including wrought iron beds and green leadlights.

173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie
173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie

In the bathroom she installed swing leadlight doors.

"I got those frames from the Catholic school across the railway line that was demolished.”

Much of the woodwork, including the stairs, were done by the late Bundaberg cabinetmaker Kev Weir.

Ms Innes also installed the swimming pool - "down the side as I didn't want it to take away from the house”.

She mourned the loss of "the most beautiful old-fashioned kitchen” which she had fitted with recycled pine from building sites - the current kitchen is now modern with marble benchtops.

Ms Innes sold the house in 2009 for $690,000 without an agent.

In April, the Queenslander was passed in at auction at $580,000.

It's on the market with Richardson and Wrench and inquiries are welcome.

Bundaberg News Mail
Unlicensed bus driver hit with $300 fine

Unlicensed bus driver hit with $300 fine

COURTESY bus driver Aaron Tyson said he felt "sick” when told he was unlicensed while he was driving the bus.

When will work begin?

DELAYS: The ex-HMAS Tobruk arriving in the Port of Bundaberg.

State denies ex-HMAS Tobruk delay

Struggling families to miss out on $100 sport grant for rep honours

The previous provision of $100 for young members of local sporting clubs selected in a Bundaberg representative team has been deleted.

State and National grants of up to $500 to continue

'If I don't have a licence, I will probably lose my job'

Licence suspension 'missing in post'

Licence suspension 'missing in post'

Local Partners

Vessel spends night offshore after whales get in the way

CALM conditions and a pod of whales meant a 50ft motor cruiser which had run out of fuel had to spend the night anchored 11 nautical miles off Fraser Island.

Kody in for long haul with recovery

TRAUMA: Among his injuries, Kody Collis has smashed his front teeth, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, severe internal bleeding, a punctured lung and damage to his liver, kidney and spleen.

LIFE has a tendency of turning upside-down in the blink of an eye

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Where you can catch Origin III in Bundy

DECIDER: Punters can watch tonight's game at venues across town.

What's on in Bundy tonight

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, July 11

AMAZING ART: Check out the Gundir Darigim Guali exhibition at Brag.

Five things you need to know today

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Obsession is the popular heavy metal song released by the five-man band, Day of Content.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

The physio and The Beast

Physiotherapist Derek Haysom (left), who grew up in Mackay, with Eddie 'The Beast' Hall.

Mackay trainer now works with World's Strongest Man

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

Today show co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

Today host Lisa Wilkinson breaks her arm in a shower in Italy

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 O/A $750,000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

UNBELIEVABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $349,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

Rare opportunity to purchase builders own delight

2 Green Valley Court, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 5 $510,000

A rare opportunity to purchase a magnificent property in a tranquil area. This beautiful architectural designed home was built by a local renowned builder for...

PET FRIENDLY SPACIOUS UNIT

43 Moncrieff Street, Walkervale 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Ideally situated in Walkervale sits this spacious low set brick unit that is part of a duplex. Being part of a duplex, you only have the same amount of people...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!