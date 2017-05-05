Family forced to part with beloved pet rooster

DISPUTE: Julieanne and Ronald Hughes are angry the council has taken one of their roosters.

"WE'VE had hell for 14 months"

What started with a crow at sunrise has certainty ruffled some feathers, with a string of noise complaints, infringement notices and now the ceasing of a rooster by the Bundaberg Regional Council.

Owners of the rooster, Julieanne and Ronald Hughes said they are "completely bewildered" by the whole situation.

"We complied with the notices and I just don't know what to do anymore," Mr Hughes said.

"They've given us nothing in writing to say they were coming to get the rooster and nothing to stay we can get it back in two weeks, just their word.

"Something is wrong, they've just come in to help themselves."

The couple live on a 10ha property in Gin Gin and having an appropriate amount of roosters, the Hughes are still being "harassed".

"It's pathetic and beyond a joke," he said.

"Next it will be our guinea fowls, horses and our sheep.

"We moved out here so we could have animals, if we didn't want them we would be in town - it would certainly be better for my health.

"We'd move tomorrow if he had the money - the longest anyone has ever been in the house is three months, we've been here 14."

Mr Hughes said they'd given two of the loudest roosters away and since the council took one away earlier this week, they only have one rooster left.

"I just wish it would stop," Mr Hughes said.

A council spokesman said the entire episode was a classic example of people not being able to sit down and resolve their issues without the need to involve the council.

"Council officers attended a property on Settlement Road this week on two occasions and removed animals, alleged to be the cause of the disagreement between two parties," the spokesman said.

"The owners of the animals had been issued a compliance notice requiring them to take steps to control a noise nuisance.

"That notice clearly states that council will take further action, including removal of the animals, if the situation persists.

"The persons who have complained about the noise allegedly created at unacceptable hours, have provided information supporting their complaint."

The spokesman said the animals are in safe keeping and once the owners clearly demonstrate, and abide by a course of action that will ensure they are no longer a problem, then the animals will be returned.

Council was obliged to investigate and act upon any legitimate complaint.