Family's tribute to ‘all-round legend’ shark attack victim

THE family of Gold Coast shark attack victim Rob Pedretti have told of their heartbreak at losing the 'humble, fun-loving, down to earth and all-round legend' while paying tribute to the heroic surfers who tried to save him.

Mr Pedretti, 60, died when he was attacked by the 3m great white while surfing at Kingscliff on the Tweed Coast Sunday morning.

A mate with whom he was surfing, and another boardrider, risked their own lives to paddle the Tugun tradie to shore as the shark continued to menace them.

Mr Pedretti, who was badly mauled on the left thigh, died on the beach.

A picture of shark attack victim Rob Pedretti supplied by his family.

His family, who are based in Geelong where he was raised before moving to the Gold Coast about 20 years ago, released a statement telling of their grief and thanking Mr Pedretti's friend named Frank and the other surfer who tried to save him.

"Robin was such a humble, fun loving, down to earth and all around legend," they said.

"We will all miss him dearly, our family has suffered a terrible loss.

A shark seen off Salt Beach at Kingscliff, where the attack happened.

"To his good mate Frank and the (other) man who helped him back to shore, we truly appreciate your heroic and brave selfless act under the confronting circumstances.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we are forever grateful. We thank everyone for their support at such a difficult time.

"We, the family, please request privacy."

