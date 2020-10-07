Menu
Family outraged after grandma’s horrific hospital injuries

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
7th Oct 2020 5:31 AM
An 83-year-old woman has ­suffered two black eyes and bruises to her throat while at Hornsby Hospital, in a shocking situation that has left her outraged family desperate for answers.

The elderly woman, known as Mrs B, was at the hospital in Sydney­'s north for tests last week.

When her family picked her up on Thursday, they noticed the horrific injuries, which included two black eyes, bruises to her throat and cuts down her arm.

Radio 2GB's Ray Hadley said Health Minister Brad Hazzard was ­"horrified" when alerted to the woman's injuries last week.

The woman, known as Mrs B, was left with two black eyes.
MORE NEWS

She also suffered cuts and bruises on both arms.
"When I received the photos on Thursday night I immediately contacted the Health Minister, Brad Hazzard," Hadley said on Tuesday. "To his credit, he was horrified and put the wheels in motion to get an explanation to what happened to Mrs B.

"Police were not notified prior to my intervention - that's a failing from Hornsby Hospital.

"To add further disgrace to the episode, no one from the family was contacted by anyone inside Hornsby Hospital to be told of the condition Mrs B was in."

The woman suffers dementia and is unable to recall what happened­ while at the facility.

Hadley said the family had been told that the elderly woman's injuries were the result of two falls.

"When you see the photos, you'll be aware she must have ­fallen from the first or second ­storey. She couldn't have fallen out of bed, to sustain the injuries she sustained," Hadley said.

"We are talking about a lady who is vulnerable in all respects."

Mrs B was at the hospital for tests.
A NSW police spokeswoman said the matter was not being treated as suspicious and there would be no further investigation.

She suffers from dementia.
"Following inquiries, police ­determined there were no suspicious circumstances," she said.

A Northern Sydney Local Health District spokesman said the patient suffered two falls and an investigation was under way.

"Hornsby Hospital made contac­t with the family of this patient­ last week to provide an unreserved apology and to offer further­ support," he said.

 

