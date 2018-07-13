Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Family remember stabbing victim Nathan Frazer as a family man who
Family remember stabbing victim Nathan Frazer as a family man who "adored" his son Bryce (right) along with his two daughters.
Crime

Former soldier stabbed to death in street

by Talisa Eley, Jacob Miley, Patrick Billings
13th Jul 2018 6:01 AM

THE family of a former soldier who died in a frenzied daytime stabbing has paid tribute to the beloved father-of-three.

Nathan Frazer, aged in his 40s, was stabbed in the head and chest and found in the middle of Blyth Rd at Murrumba Downs in Brisbane's north about 5.45am yesterday.

Cousin Stephen Passmore said Mr Frazer had once been a cook in the army.

"He was a strong Bidjara man; knew how to track, hunt, clean and cook game in the traditional way," he said.

"(He) spoke our language. (There's) nothing he wouldn't do for friends or family."

Cousin Melissa Frazer last night said Mr Frazer had lived in Banyo for his whole life and adored his three children.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was with Mr Frazer and had called authorities.

She was uninjured but "extremely distressed", Inspector Steve Flori said yesterday.

Police took the woman, who Mr Passmore said was a family friend, to a station and do not believe she was involved in the attack.

"We are still trying to find out exactly what's happened but I can say that we believe another party was involved," Insp Flori said.

Police also said the stabbing was not random and the attacker was known to the victim.

It is believed Mr Frazer was in a car before his death.

Police and forensic officers were joined by SES members to look for a weapon.

The nature of the relationship between the victim and the 19-year-old witness is not yet known. Police confirmed neither of the two lived on the street.

"There is some disparity between their ages so whether they are friends … whether they were just together is still a mystery," Insp Flori said.

Investigations are ongoing

crime editors picks nathan frazer stabbing

Top Stories

    Beware, giant avos set to invade Bundy

    premium_icon Beware, giant avos set to invade Bundy

    News AVOZILLAS could be appearing on shelves in Bundaberg in the next few years, with plans to plant 2000 of the trees in the region's rich soil afoot.

    • 13th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Button up those winter woollies

    premium_icon Button up those winter woollies

    Weather Mercury set to plunge during weekend

    • 13th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Mangrove thief cops $12,000 fine

    premium_icon Mangrove thief cops $12,000 fine

    Crime Valuable plants to tempting for NSW man

    • 13th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Tobruk official says wreck mistake should be righted

    premium_icon Tobruk official says wreck mistake should be righted

    News Dive official believes Tobruk should be righted

    • 13th Jul 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners