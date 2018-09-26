'Devastated': Mum killed trying to help injured motorcyclist

THE good Samaritan who died after selflessly rushing into traffic after a nasty collision has been identified by family in a heartbreaking statement today.

The 27-year-old woman, named by Victoria Police as Emily, went to offer assistance after a motorbike and a car collided at the intersection of Boronia Road and Amesbury Avenue in Wantirna, in Melbourne's southeast, on Monday afternoon.

Emily was trying to help a 37-year-old motorcyclist who was badly injured in the crash and who later died. She was fatally struck by a passing car as she tried to render assistance.

The 50-year-old male driver of the car involved in the first crash, and the 32-year-old male driver of the car involved in the second crash, are both assisting police.

Emily's family issued a statement this afternoon asking for privacy but remembering "our beautiful Emily".

Lot going on today, but spare a thought for this Melbourne family dealing with a real tragedy. https://t.co/Hcn03eAPQ2 — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) September 26, 2018

"We are truly devastated," the family wrote.

"Emily was a loving wife and devoted mother to her son, aged five, and daughter, aged seven.

"She was a genuinely caring person right down to the line of work where she cared for dementia patients.

"We are so very touched and thankful for all the personal messages and tributes and for the concern which has been shown for the wellbeing of our close family.

"The family now wish to ask for complete privacy during this time and request you allow us to grieve privately."

Police were called to the crash site about 10pm on Monday. The crash site was less than 200m from where newlyweds Matt Goland, 38, and Bita Zaeim, 32, died in an alleged hit-run in April.

Police allege Eric Victorsen, 19, and a 15-year-old girl who cannot be named fled from the scene after crashing into the couple's car in a stolen vehicle.